Ryan Garcia slams Sneako for controversial comments about Christian godhead Jesus Christ, draws prophet Muhammad comparison

Ryan Garcia has taken aim at Sneako over his comments about Christianity.

KingRy has become one of the more famous voices that promote Christianity in the sports world. Garcia has been upfront about his love of Jesus Christ and how his faith motivates him in life. He's gone as far as getting a tattoo of a cross on his chest.

Naturally, it makes the boxer a bit upset when individuals poke fun at his religion. That's exactly what Sneako has done in the past. The controversial influencer is a noted Muslim and has mocked Christianity in the past.

That has led to a lengthy rant from Garcia on X. Earlier today, the boxer took to social media and slammed Sneako, as well as his prior comments about his religion. Garcia questioned why it's okay to make fun of Christianity and Jesus, but the same isn't applied to Islam.

A section of Garcia's post read:

"So it's okay to disrespect something Jesus said to do in remembrance of him that symbolizes what he did for us. But not okay to disrespect Muhammad the prophet that sneako follows... It's unfair and unjust, you can have your opinions and your views which J can respect but to do it in a manor that comes off as disrepect shouldn't be tolerated"

Garcia followed up in another tweet, saying:

"So bc I defending Jesus name and demanding respect I'm the bad guy. Why am I getting attacked I thought yall love Jesus, sneako disrespected Jesus. Bottom line, have I disrespected any one in the Quran no, nor the religion. So why yall coming at me?"

Check out his tweets below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What did Sneako say about Jesus? Ryan Garcia feud explained

Sneako's recent comments about Christianity led to Ryan Garcia's outburst.

Earlier today, 'KingRy' shared a clip of the social media influencer speaking about his religion. The clip was a brief one, with the streamer poking fun at the idea of communion.

For the unaware, communion is a Christian rite that is done at worship. Believers will eat bread, crackers, and drink wine in memory of the death of Jesus Christ.

In the clip shared to X, Sneako poked fun at the idea, which led to Garcia's comments. In the video, the streamer stated:

"What the hell is a holy spirit? You go up and you take your communion, you're eating the body of christ, as a cracker. Is this cannibalism?... What part of the body of Jesus is this? Is this the toe?... It's a little satanic to be drinking a dude's blood."

Check out the clip below:

Expand Tweet