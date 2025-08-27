  • home icon
  Andrew Tate reportedly in advanced talks with Misfits for heavyweight boxing debut

Andrew Tate reportedly in advanced talks with Misfits for heavyweight boxing debut

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Aug 27, 2025 12:53 GMT
Andrew Tate might enter into the boxing ring later this year. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Andrew Tate might enter into the boxing ring later this year. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Reports about Andrew Tate making his boxing debut in a heavyweight bout have surfaced on the internet.

English influencer KSI's Misfits Boxing is set to hold a boxing event billed as 'Ring of Thrones' on Saturday at the AO Arena in Manchester. The card will be headlined by a bridgerweight title fight between former UFC fighters Darren Till and Luke Rockhold. In the co-main event, former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson will face Salt Papi in a middleweight contest.

Combat sports news journalist Ariel Helwani recently took to X and revealed that Misfits Boxing would announce Tate's participation in a heavyweight bout at the end of this year following this weekend's event, writing:

''Andrew Tate, the controversial kickboxer turned influencer, is in advanced talks with Misfits to compete in a heavyweight boxing match by the end of the year. Official announcement could come as soon as this weekend’s event.''

Tate is a four-time kickboxing world champion, boasting a professional record of 76 wins (32 knockouts), nine losses, and one draw. He also ventured into the world of MMA, securing two wins and one defeat. Earlier this year the 38-year-old took notice of Donald Trump's remarks about hosting a UFC event on the grounds of the White House to celebrate America's 250th anniversary on July 4 next year. The controversial influencer voiced his desire to compete at UFC White House.

When an MMA figure asked Andrew Tate to spar with UFC fighters

Earlier this year, former mixed martial artist Paul Felder took notice of Andrew Tate sparring with 60 men in a live stream video. Felder, who uploaded his reaction in a YouTube video, advised Tate to train with UFC light heavyweights like Jiri Prochazka, Jamahal Hill, and Khalil Rountree Jr.

Combat sports news outlet Red Corner MMA shared 'The Irish Dragon's' remarks, which said:

"Andrew, I got three names that you should bring in next time you want to spar, you don't need 60 men. Why don't you bring in Jiri Prochazka, Jamahal Hill, and Khalil Rountree Jr., and see how this style works out for you? This dude is punching anything."

Notably, Andrew and his brother Tristan traveled to the United States and marked their presence at UFC 313 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas after being granted permission to leave Romania. Before that the two met UFC CEO Dana White at Power Slap 12, which drew wide variety of reactions from the MMA community.

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
