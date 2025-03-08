"This won't age well" - Fans react as Dana White shakes hands with Tristan and Andrew Tate at Power Slap 12 feat. Paige VanZant

Dana White has, once again, found himself at the center of controversy. This time it's due to an interaction he had with controversial social media influencers Tristan and Andrew Tate, drawing fan attention on social media. The two were present for Power Slap 12, where Paige VanZant faced Mikael-Michelle Brown.

A clip of their encounter has been making the rounds on X/Twitter, and White can be seen shaking hands with the Tate brothers. While their conversation is drowned out by the noise of the surrounding crowd, they appear to have exchanged amicable words.

Check out Dana White's interaction with the Tate brothers:

The Tate brothers are among the most controversial social media influencers in the world, having been accused of spreading misogynistic rhetoric by many. Moreover, they are currently embroiled in various legal issues, including ongoing charges of human trafficking and sexual assault.

For this reason and others, the Tate brothers have numerous detractors online. So, it comes as no surprise that the UFC CEO's decision to shake hands with them left several fans on X/Twitter displeased.

"I have a feeling this is gonna age like milk"

This sentiment was echoed by another fan.

"Ew @danawhite this won't age well"

Others were even stronger with their disapproval.

"This will not age well for Dana, this is a line in the sand for-a-lot of people! Being seen with this demon infected piece of sh*t in [sic] radioactive"

Some were shorter with their comments.

"Gross"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Dana White meeting the Tate brothers

White, though, is unlikely to concern himself with the disapproval of fans, as he routinely moves to the beat of his own drum without hesitation.

Dana White is one among several UFC figures who approve of the Tate brothers

While Dana White is the most recent high-profile UFC figure to interact with the Tate brothers in a positive manner, there have been several before him. Former UFC bantamweight champions Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley are two who come to mind.

Others are undefeated middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev, who even FaceTimed Andrew Tate to inivite him to one of his fights. Not every fighter has a positive opinion on the Tate brothers, though, as Sean Strickland has been highly criticial of them, while Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone challenged them.

