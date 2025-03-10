"Liberals crying so hard LMFAO", "Rare L from Volk" - Fans react as Alexander Volkanovski meets up with Tristan and Andrew Tate at UFC 313 

MMA fans voiced their opinions after witnessing Alexander Volkanovski's recent meetup with the Tate brothers, Andrew and Tristan. While some appreciated their assembly, others exhibited naysaying expressions.

Ad

Volkanovski has appeared in quite a few UFC events recently, despite his next fight being scheduled for April 12 at UFC 314. 'The Great' took to the Qudos Bank Arena in his home country of Australia to enjoy the action of UFC 312 early in February.

Volkanovski also appeared on stage for the recently concluded pre-event press conference of UFC 314. However, his interaction with the Tate brothers took place at UFC 313, during his visit to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. An X update from @ChampRDS showcased Volkanovski exchanging courtesy with Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan after meeting them backstage.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Several fans criticized the entire incident in various ways owing to the Tate brothers' controversial nature. However, some of them also appreciated the entire incident. One such comment read:

"Liberals crying so hard LMFAO"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others mentioned:

"Nah, this is a rare L from Volk. The sport needs to stay away from se* traffickers and scammers."

"W interaction"

"Wtf man? Not Volk"

Check out some more reactions below:

Fan reactions to @ChampRDS's X update. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Alexander Volkanovski's UFC 313-related prediction fails miserably

Alexander Volkanovski often delves into discussions about various UFC-related issues on his self-titled YouTube channel. 'The Great' delved into a deep analysis of the recently concluded UFC 313 main event between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira.

Ad

Volkanovski analyzed several factors that could play crucial roles in shaping the fate of the fight. In the end, he picked Pereira to retain his UFC light heavyweight gold via a KO/TKO in the "second or third" round:

"I'm gonna go with a favorite on this one [the UFC 313 main event], Alex Pereira, KO. I'm gonna go with KO/TKO. I think with him, it's always a pretty safe bet... I don't think it's gonna be early rounds. I'm thinking maybe second or third round TKO."

Ad

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (11:00):

Volkanovski was spotted along with several other noteworthy UFC personas enjoying the UFC 314 from the audience seats. He probably didn't like watching his prediction for the main event fall flat as Ankalaev defeated Pereira via a unanimous decision.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.