"He's very dangerous" - Alexander Volkanovski reveals definitive prediction for Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313

Former UFC featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski has weighed in on the upcoming title clash between Magomed Ankalaev and champion Alex Pereira. 'The Great' recently uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, during which he gave his breakdown of the upcoming matchup.

Volkanovski spoke about the strengths of the two fighters and picked 'Poatan' to emerge victorious via knockout:

"[Alex Pereira's] very dangerous because he puts the pressure on and he can flick stuff out untelegraphed and set things up offensively and then on the counter, very, very, very good on the counter. Hard, hard fight for Ankalaev to stay on the feet. [Ankalaev's] gonna wanna take it down, he will try and take it down, he might get takedowns... I don't see him being able to submit Pereira unless Pereira gives something up in his process to building up... I'm gonna go with a favorite on this one, Alex Pereira, KO. I'm gonna go with KO/TKO. I think with him, it's always a pretty safe bet... I don't think it's gonna be early rounds. I'm thinking maybe second or third round TKO."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (9:30):

Pereira and Ankalaev will lock horns in the main event of UFC 313. The event will be held on March 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

When will Alexander Volkanovski compete next?

Alexander Volkanovsi is currently going through a bit of a rough patch in the UFC. The Australian is on a two-fight losing skid and has lost three out of his last four encounters. 'The Great' will look to turn things around soon as he will return to action at UFC 314.

Volkanovski will headline the event against Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight title. The card will take place on April 12 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

