Andrew Tate reveals gruesome back scars in new training video

'Cobra' Tate is a former kickboxing world champion and still trains from time to time. The social media personality values training and exercising regularly and even preaches about it. In his latest training video, there were visible scars on his back from what looked like lashes from a whip. He posted the video on Twitter and captioned it saying:

"I lived a life of pain to achieve the impossible and every day my struggle continues. The world is not enough. I want it all."

The scars on his back seemed to be in a uniform pattern which is why fans did not find anything wrong with it. Andrew Tate is currently under investigation for human trafficking along with his brother Tristan Tate and the pair are currently under house arrest during their trial. Apart from Human Trafficking, the former kickboxer also has sexual assault allegations against him.

Throughout the entire ordeal, 'Cobra' Tate has maintained his innocence and claimed that the 'Matrix' is trying to undo his life out of fear for his growing popularity. He believes they don't want him to spread a message which is unsancitoned by the silent global elite.

Andrew Tate calls Adin Ross a bigot for tweeting that there are only 2 genders

Andrew Tate and Adin Ross were a duo that went viral during the time that 'Cobra' initially got famous. The pair would stream on Twitch together and their duo would rack up millions of views on the live-streaming platform. The pair recently went live again for the first time since Tate's arrest and the former kickboxer jokingly called Ross a bigot for saying there are only two genders:

"Did you just say there's two genders? You're a f****ing bigot, that is disgusting. Where did you get that idea? Where would you come up with the crazy idea that there's only two genders? Where'd that even get into your brain? You should know better, it's people like you constantly spreading hate and bigotry with your false science."

Andrew Tate was clearly pulling Adin Ross's leg and giving him a taste of what it was like being 'Cobra' and stating your opinions on the internet. Tate reacted the way people online react to his controversial views.

Take a look at a clip from the live stream (Quotes from 0:13 onwards):

