Novak Djokovic made history at Roland Garros, winning his 23rd grand slam title after beating Casper Rudd on Sunday. Djokovic secured three straight sets (7-6, 6-3, 7-5) on the road to the championship.

Post-victory, Djokovic gained an unlikely supporter in the form of Andrew Tate's brother, Tristan Tate. Djokovic famously denounced the COVID-19 vaccine during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, refusing to take it and even going as far as saying he would quit tennis instead of being forced to take the vaccine.

This came about as Djokovic was banned from many tournaments for refusing the vaccine. He clarified his point of view in an interview with BBC, stating that he did not feel comfortable taking the vaccine.

After his recent victory, Djokovic was called out for refusing the vaccine by author Jeffrey A Tucker, who tweeted:

"Just imagine how great he would be if he had gotten vaccinated."

Tristan Tate took to Twitter to defend Djokovic, retorting with a tweet of his own, directed at Tucker. Tate said:

"He'd be "The Late Great" Novak Djokovic."

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate both denounced vaccines much like Novak Djokovic

Both Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate have previously made public their disdain for the COVID-19 vaccine. Older brother Andrew, however, went back on his statements earlier this year.

In a tweet, Andrew Tate stated that he would like to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I've been thinking long and hard and it's time to admit I was wrong," said Andrew Tate."I thought I'd be totally fine. But that clearly isnt the case and in light of the insurmountable evidence and real world experience I am forced to change my mind. I want to get the covid vaccine."

While Andrew has changed his stance, his brother, Tristan, appears to still maintain that he does not want to take the COVID vaccine. Given his support for Djokovic and his comments in response to author Jeffrey A. Tucker, it doesn't look like his views have changed.

