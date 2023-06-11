Novak Djokovic overtakes Rafael Nadal in Slam race, wins historic 23rd Major at French Open 2023

Novak Djokovic has taken the sole lead in the Slam race for the first time ever in his career, winning his 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2023 French Open.

Facing off against Casper Ruud in the final on Sunday, the Serb was broken in his first service game and fell to a 0-3 deficit. However, he slowly found his footing as the set dragged on and broke the Norwegian soon after to force a tiebreaker.

From there on, it was one-way traffic for the 36-year-old, who secured the first set for the loss of just one point in the tiebreaker. An early break of serve was enough to give Djokovic a 6-3 win in the second set, followed by a much tighter third set.

However, the World No. 3 raised his level when the score was tied at 5-5, breaking Casper Ruud's service game 0-40 to serve for the championship. Minutes later, it was ecstasy for the Serb, as he wrapped up a 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 win and etched his name in the record books.

Coming into the French Open, Novak Djokovic was tied with Rafael Nadal for the most Grand Slams won by a male player in the Open Era. He had started the year with 20 Majors to his name and went on to win his 22st Grand Slam at the Australian Open with a victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

Among all players in the Open Era, Serena Williams is the only one to have won as many as the Serb. Williams finished her career with 23 Majors under her belt as well, winning her final Slam at the 2017 Australian Open.

However, with the American having hung up her racquet at the US Open last year, Novak Djokovic now has a very good chance of becoming the player with the most Slams won in the Open Era.

Novak Djokovic takes back World No. 1 spot from Carlos Alcaraz with French Open triumph

2023 French Open - Day Fifteen

In addition to a 23rd Grand Slam title, the World No. 1 spot was also on the line at the 2023 French Open for Novak Djokovic. Thanks to his victory over Casper Ruud, the 23-time Grand Slam champion will ascend to the top of the ATP rankings once again on Monday.

Furthermore, the soon-to-be No. 1 has completed the near-impossible Triple Career Grand Slam -- winning every Major at least three times each. Other than his three trophies at Roland Garros, Djokovic has won 10 titles at the Australian Open, seven at Wimbledon and three at the US Open.

He is the first man in the Open Era to achieve the feat, with no one else in sight of the record, at least for the foreseeable future. Rafael Nadal is the only other male player who has completed the Double Career Grand Slam, but the Spaniard will need to win one more title each at the Australian Open and Wimbledon to match his arch-rival.

Considering that Nadal has hinted that 2024 will be his final year on tour, the chances of that are extremely remote.

