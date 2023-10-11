Andrew Tate's travel ban sustained as appeal fails in latest court ruling, travel limits reimposed to Bucharest and Ilfov County

In the latest update regarding the court cases against controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate, a publication named Stiripesurse has reported that the Bucharest Court of Appeal has rejected the duo's appeal regarding the travel ban.

The Court of Appeal had previously relaxed the restrictions by restricting the Tate brothers from leaving Romania. The duo then appealed for the restriction to be extended to Europe. But the judges of the court have rejected it, banning the duo from leaving Bucharest and Ilfov County for the next 60 days.

The Tate brothers, along with two more individuals, have been indicted on several charges including human trafficking, r*pe, and forming an organized group to exploit women.

The duo was imprisoned in a Romanian jail in December last year. After a few months, they were released in March but were put under house arrest.

Later, the court released them from house arrest in August and allowed them to roam free outside the house, but only in Bucharest and Ilfov County.

Andrew Tate and Ben Shapiro go back and forth on X

Things recently took an unexpected turn when Ben Shapiro and Andrew Tate got into an argument on X (formerly Twitter).

It all started with Shapiro reacting to the United Nations Human Rights' appeal for a truce between Israel and Palestine.

"And they can fu*k right off," Ben Shapiro wrote.

Tate responded to the political commentator's remarks by advising Shapiro to advocate for peace instead of spreading hatred against the Palestinian people.

"Mr tough guy. Let me assure you as someone who has does his own fighting - as opposed to excitedly encouraging others to do it for him- while sitting at home on a comfy chair. Peace is always worth a conversation," Andrew Tate wrote.

The controversial influencer's comments did not sit well with Shapiro. The 39-year-old hinted at the court charges against Tate to make his point.

"Let me assure you, as someone who has not pimped women and bragged about it, that morality requires that those who r*pe women and kidnap children must be eradicated, not negotiated with."

