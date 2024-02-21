Andrew Tate shares one-word reaction to viral clip of Britney Spears dancing

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has shared his reaction to a video featuring pop star Britney Spears that is currently making the rounds on social media.

An X account (@ClownWorld_) uploaded a clip where Spears can be seen dancing.

Tate responded to the clip by sharing his one-word reaction:

"Wifey."

Several of Tate's followers took notice of his post and shared their thoughts on the clip in the comments section.

One user spoke of the popularity Spears had enjoyed in the past, and claimed that she had now fallen from grace, saying:

"This woman dominated the 90s and early 2000s. Now she's a crazy weirdo... wild to see her downfall."

Another person shared how Spears' music played a significant role in the early stages of their life and asked others to treat her with respect.

"Damn, this made me sad coz she made some of our younger party years fun. We owe her some respect."

One individual expressed concern for her and suggested that the 42-year-old might need some professional help.

"I hate to see her like this. OMG I love her but she needs help."

There was one person who came out in Spears' defense, saying that the musician was just enjoying her life.

"She's living her best life! Great!"

Check out a compilation of some of the comments below:

MMA fans react to Andrew Tate's post

Andrew Tate shares his thoughts on the recent Super Bowl game

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers faced off in Super Bowl LVIII, which took place on Feb. 11, 2024 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Andrew Tate did not appear to be a huge fan of the event and made his feelings known in a social media post. 'Cobra' shared that he did not watch the event and argued that there are much bigger things happening in the world that need the public's attention. He said:

"Didn't watch it. I don't know what happened. Dont give a fuck. See something on Twitter about Taylor with a beer and it being rigged bla bla. THEY ARE BLOWING CHILDREN TO PIECES IN GAZA. 3-year-old girls are buried under rubble and being recovered, missing their limbs. And they did it while you watched that s**t. You're complicit."

