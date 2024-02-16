"She is making devil symbols!": Andrew Tate rants about Ice Spice's appearance at the Superbowl

Controversial online personality Andrew Tate has been ranting about Ice Spice's attire at the Superbowl, claiming that the rapper was making devil symbols at the stadium. Tate is known for his conspiracy theories online, having garnered quite a lot of notoriety because of his contentious viewpoints about women and their place in society.

Recently, Andrew Tate and his elder brother Tristan appeared on the manosphere adjacent podcast Fresh and Fit hosted by Myron Gaines and Walter Weeks from his house in Romania and went off at Ice Spice for wearing an "upside-down cross" and insinuated that her hand gestures were devilish.

Andrew and the others also called out the fact that she was wearing Balenciaga, accusing the brand of being "child molesters," a reference to the Spring/Summer 2023 scandal for featuring children in a questionable ad campaign. At one point in the podcast, Tate stated:

"She is wearing an upside-down cross. The matrix has made her famous, nobody knows why, it's certainly not because of fu**ing talent. And she is wearing Balenciaga, which we know are child molesters. And she is making devil symbols! What more, what kind of clue are you looking for if those aren't the clues you need?"

"They just mad they fell off": Fan reactions to Andrew Tate's rant about Ice Spice

As mentioned, Andrew Tate is known for his controversial takes and frequently uses conspiratorial talking points, such as how the matrix is out to get him. So much so that he even stated that it was the matrix who made Ice Spice famous in the stream while talking about her attire.

Now, the rumors about the rapper, who was seated close to Taylor Swift at the Superbowl, have gone viral on social media, with several posts accusing her of using satanic iconography with her attire, which many have described as "upside-down crosses."

The older Tate brother gave his take on the matter in a post on X where he called out Ice Spice. In the podcast, Andrew went on a full-blown rant about her, alleging that the rapper was using demonic hand gestures at the Superbowl:

"On a very serious, serious note. You have someone wearing an upside-down cross making devil symbols at the biggest cultural event in American history. Everything I said about how you can see demons if you pay attention. Did you look at her and think that's a demon? But after listening to this, please pay attention."

The clip of Andrew Tate talking about the singer has garnered a lot of attention on social media. Here are a couple of general reactions from X to the video.

While many of Tate's supporters seemingly agreed with his take, some have called him out.

The Fresh and Fit podcast hosts had to travel to Andrew Tate's house in Romania for the collaboration as both the brothers are currently barred from leaving the country due to pending human trafficking charges.