Andrew Tate divides fans with his take on Super Bowl - "Another Distraction From The Matrix"

Andrew Tate appears to have elicited mixed reactions from netizens with his opinion concerning the Super Bowl.

The 37-year-old American-British former kickboxing champion has garnered a reputation for putting forth polarizing socio-political takes. 'Cobra's' critics deem many of his remarks and actions as incendiary. Alternatively, Tate's fans hail him as a bona fide ambassador of free speech and a role model.

One prominent talking point about Tate is that he and his supporters herald him as a formidable opponent of the 'Matrix.' Generally, the term 'Matrix' denotes an alleged group of malevolent societal elite who control the world via nefarious means.

Speaking of Tate's opinions, he's now set the online realm abuzz yet again. 'Cobra' has jibed at the Super Bowl, the biggest annual event in the sport of American football. The Super Bowl 2024 finals were headlined by a highly-anticipated matchup, Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers, earlier tonight (Feb. 11, 2024).

For his part, Tate took to his official X handle and seemed to sarcastically aim at the hype and fanfare surrounding the American football extravaganza. 'Cobra' tweeted:

"Super Bowl!!! YESSSSSSSSSS. Anyway. Going to sleep."

Netizens soon weighed in with their responses to Andrew Tate's tweet. One X user suggested that it was a ploy to distract the masses from the real issues of society, whereas another indicated that one must utilize the time spent watching the Super Bowl to earn money instead.

Others labeled the event "boring" and a "massive waste of time." One fan opined that people who watch the event are losers.

Alternatively, some fans seemingly defended the Super Bowl LVIII event and the Super Bowl culture as a cohesive whole. One netizen tweeted that the event was entertaining, while another pointed out that pop culture icon Taylor Swift was in attendance. Meanwhile, one fan asserted that the event was a distraction used by the Matrix:

"Another Distraction From The Matrix"

What's next for Super Bowl LVIII critic and social media megastar Andrew Tate?

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, bagging a 25-22 overtime win. With some of the world's most-followed celebrities at the event, the Chiefs put on a thrilling performance and emerged victorious in the high-profile Super Bowl LVIII event.

As for Andrew Tate, he's embroiled in a long-running legal battle in Romania. 'Cobra,' his younger brother Tristan Tate, and two of their female alleged accomplices were arrested in Romania in December 2022. They were eventually shifted to house arrest and were later freed from house arrest in August 2023. Nevertheless, they're disallowed from leaving Romania.

The Tate brothers are suspected of having perpetrated human trafficking, forming an organized criminal group, sexual assault, and other crimes. Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate, and their associates have vehemently denied the allegations. Moreover, 'Cobra' has emphasized that the case is yet another attempt by the Matrix to demean him.

