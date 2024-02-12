WATCH: Taylor Swift in shock as Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce pull off thrilling Super Bowl OT win

The Kansas City Chiefs have pulled off a back-to-back Super Bowl win.

Taylor Swift, unable to contain her reaction, was left visibly in shock as Mecole Hardman's touchdown secured the team's OT win.

The Chiefs began the game with a worrisome 10-3 score, eventually reaching 19 all until OT.

Swift, in the VIP box with Ice Spice and Blake Lively, went wild in celebration.

Supporting Travis Kelce since the 2023 season began, Swift has attended 13 Kansas City Chiefs games (including the Super Bowl). The pop singer flew in from Japan a few hours ago, making it in time to see her boyfriend create history at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Earlier during the game, Swift was caught in another viral moment as she huddled with her friends in similar fashion. It was the first lead for the Chiefs of the night, Mahomes passing to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Mahomes was just as pumped post-game, out of breath as he credited the win to his teammates:

"The guys never faulted. I can't take all the glory, man. I'm proud of my guys, man. This is awesome. Legendary".

Speaking about coach Andy Reid and the final call, Mahomes added:

"Coach Reid, he's a legend, man. And Mecole Hardman, battled through adversity this year. Making that play was special. It's a start (of a dynasty). I'm not done. We're going to celebrate tonight, but we're not done. We got a young team, we gonna keep this going".