Tristan Tate wades into raging controversy surrounding Alexander The Great’s sexual orientation after Netflix documentary release

Tristan Tate recently shared his opinion on the interpretation of historical figures in popular culture in light of the release of a recent documentary series based on Alexander the Great’s life.

Tate and his brother Andrew are known for their controversial opinions on several topics. Despite their polarizing opinions, the Tate siblings have found a lot of support among a certain demographic.

Recently, Tate took to his X account and criticized the inaccurate representation of both Cleopatra and Hannibal in pop culture, and shared his opinion on Alexander the Great’s sexuality, which has become a popular topic on the internet. He wrote:

“I love history and I hate historical inaccuracies snuck into movies in the name of pushing a modern woke agenda into the past. Cleopatra being black upset me. Hannibal played by Denzel will upset me. But Alexander the Great did in fact have male lovers. It is what it is.”

Alexander The Great is widely regarded as one of the greatest military leaders in history. While he is almost always portrayed as a heterosexual figure in modern depictions, Alexander is said to have had both male and female partners.

A recent Netflix documentary series Alexander: The Making of a God explores the personal life of the great king and his sexuality has become a topic of major discussion since the release of the series.

Tristan Tate says he was stalked by DIICOT during a recent club appearance

Tristan Tate and his brother Andrew have been embroiled in a legal battle for their alleged involvement in illegal activities. The younger Tate brother recently accused DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism) of carrying out an unjust investigation in the case, and has also claimed that they have been tasked with seizing as much of their wealth as possible.

Recently, he took to X once again and alleged that DIICOT agents closely followed him during a visit to a club:

“So I went to a club for the first time in over a year. It was basically the same as always apart from the fact that 3 DIICOT agents were standing next to my table all night pretending to have fun. Total waste of resources and the tax money of hard-working Romanians. Losers.”

