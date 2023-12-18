Andrew Tate shares one-word response to Pope Francis formally allowing priests to bless same-sex couples

Andrew Tate was not very impressed with Pope Francis' decision to allow priests to bless same-sex couples.

The Roman Catholic Church headed by the Pope, has traditionally been against same-sex marriage and same-sex couples. However, in recent years, the church has become more accepting and began changing their rules.

In the most recent twist of the never-ending saga, Pope Francis formally announced that priests can bless same-sex couples and Andrew Tate had this to say about the news:

"Haram."

Andrew Tate has always made it clear that he does not support same-sex couples. Tate was born into a Christian family and raised a Christian, but he recently converted to Islam and has been very vocal about his newfound faith. The word 'Haram' refers to something that is forbidden by Islamic Law, and same-sex couples are considered 'Haram' in Islam.

Andrew Tate claims he has "23 baby mamas"and calls himself the "coolest person" on the planet

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate stream on the platform Kick where they talk to their fans and give them life advice. Although their advice and opinions often land them in controversy, thousands of people tune in to watch the Tate brothers live and their clips keep going viral on X. In the latest video, the former kickboxing world champion tells fans why a girl may not be talking to them:

"If that girl ain't replying to your Instagram, it's not because too many men want her, it's not because she's too famous, it's not because she's too pretty. It's because you are a loser. Girls live on their phones they have nothing else to do beside get endless attention. If they're ignoring you it's because they're talking to someone cooler than you and the coolest person on the planet is me."

He added:

"And then I have 23 baby mudda (mamas), real badman."

Although Andrew Tate has never shared any information on his personal life, he has now claimed to have fathered children with 23 different women.