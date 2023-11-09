Andrew Tate has two-word reaction to motorist Kenneth Darlington who shot two climate activists dead

It appears that polarizing social media figure Andrew Tate is endorsing Kenneth Darlington's recent actions.

The former kickboxer is notorious for consistently sharing views that many find highly controversial. 'Cobra' displayed his unreserved candor on social media once again through a recent post on X.

Andrew Tate responded to the news of Darlington, who recently shot and killed two environmental activists blocking a road in Panama:

"Extinction rebellion."

Kenneth Darlington, a 77-year-old lawyer, tragically shot and killed two environmental activists who were blocking the Panama Highway. The two victims were reportedly demonstrating against a controversial mining contract that allowed Canada-based First Quantum Minerals to operate Panama's largest pit copper mine for several years.

Darlington, a Panamanian-born U.S. citizen, was captured on both videos and in photographs while fatally shooting the individuals as they blocked a section of the Pan-American Highway in the Chame district. He had a prior conviction for illegal possession of a firearm. Witnesses reported that Darlington declared, "this ends here," before engaging in a heated argument with a group of activists, including the two victims, who were blocking the road.

Andrew Tate claims he is banned from using WhatsApp

Andrew Tate recently claimed that Meta has banned him from using WhatsApp. 'Cobra' has already been removed from prominent social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok since early 2022. Interestingly, his online success, which initially boosted his profile, ultimately played a role in his ban due to his controversial remarks.

Despite being banned from major social media platforms, Andrew Tate maintains an active presence on X. He also revealed that he's currently barred from using several platforms, including WhatsApp, owned by Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Platforms:

"The Matrix attacks continue. Meta has banned me from using WhatsApp. Currently banned from: Gmail, Uber, Airbnb, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Spotify, SoundCloud, NatWest, Santander, Barclays and Lloyds TSB. Infact - I’m on a PEP list, so I’m banned from having a bank account in any bank. Ever. Discord. YouTube. Apple IDs and TikTok."

