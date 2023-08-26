Andrew Tate weighs in on Donald Trump’s viral ‘Mugshot’ and it’s impact on disadvantaged black voters

Andrew Tate, along with his younger brother Tristan Tate, is awaiting the start of his trial after the sibling pair was formally charged with sexual assault and human trafficking back on June 20. While some might have expected him to retreat into a shell with a major legal battle on the horizon, he has been more vocal than ever.

He has once again taken to Twitter to offer his thoughts on an ongoing sociopolitical situation. This time, he touched on the subject of Donald Trump's recent mugshot. The former US President served as the country's commander-in-chief from 2017 to 2021.

"There’s no better way to build affinity amongst poor black voters than catch a case of bullshit from corrupt police officers."

Expand Tweet

However, his business dealings during and after his presidency have drawn significant attention, leading to multiple investigations, which culminated in Trump being indicted for racketeering. He was arrested, before being released on bail, but the arrest came with a booking photo, colloquially known as a mugshot.

On Twitter, Andrew Tate implied that Donald Trump's arrest was done under false pretenses, before claiming that a lawsuit was due to the conduct of law enforcement officials, which he alleges were corrupt, would serve as an effective means of fostering a connection with black voters.

The implication of Tate's claims is that Trump is allegedly a victim of unfair treatment, which the controversial social media figure believes is analogous to the racial profiling that African-Americans experience from law enforcement. It marks one of many inflammatory and controversial statements Andrew Tate has made.

Regarding his own legal troubles, both Tate brothers have maintained their innocence, while claiming to be the victims of a conspiracy. However, like his statement about Trump, neither Tate brother's account of what led to their arrest can be corroborated by any evidence that's beyond a reasonable doubt.

Andrew Tate's ties to UFC champions

Despite being a controversial personality, Andrew Tate remains a popular figure in MMA circles due to his time as a combat sports athlete. In particular, he has been pictured in the company of former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, for which 'Funk Master' was widely criticized.

Expand Tweet

However, he isn't the only champion to have been in his company. Newly minted bantamweight titleholder Sean O'Malley took part in a photo-op with Andrew Tate during his time in Abu Dhabi ahead of his UFC 280 clash with Petr Yan.

While reigning middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya hasn't taken any pictures with Tate, he has been complimentary of him, which drew significant fan criticism, given Tate's controversial conduct.

Catch up with the news and regular updates for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois: Heavyweight title unification fight