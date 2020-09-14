Angela Hill puts Claudia Gadelha on notice after UFC Vegas 10 loss

This past weekend at UFC Vegas 10, Angela Hill headlined her first-ever UFC event and in doing-so, Overkill also became the first African-American woman to feature in a UFC main event.

While Angela Hill wasn't able to secure the win for herself on the night, the 16-fight veteran was part of one of the best fights of 2020 and put her heart in the main event against the equally impressive Michelle Waterson. In the aftermath of Hill's loss though, she wasn't hesitant in taking a shot at Claudia Gadelha, whom she previously lost to in a fight that many believe Overkill should've won.

Back to the drawing board. Disappointed in the outcome but proud of my performance. #UFCVegas10 #FOTN pic.twitter.com/uu7pq5jZKc — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) September 13, 2020

Angela Hill takes a shot at Claudia Gadelha

Heading into her first-ever UFC main event this past weekend, Angela Hill was on the back off a disappointing loss to Claudia Gadelha in a fight that arguably could've been awarded to Overkill.

While the majority of the MMA community had high praise for both Hill and Waterson for their main event performance, Gadelha, for one, was not impressed with the former and also threw shade at Overkill right after the fight.

Hill is going to cry until 2035 now!! 😂 #ufcvegas10 — Claudia Gadelha (@ClaudiaGadelha_) September 13, 2020

Taking it to Twitter, Claudia Gadelha wrote that Angela Hill is going to cry till 2035 and the tweet quickly caught the attention of the latter, as well. Hill, who outlanded Gadelha in their co-main event clash, responded by challenging the Brazilian to a rematch. Angela Hill's response can be seen at this link.

Following her second successive loss in the UFC, Angela Hill will now aim to get back on winning terms and build yet another impressive run if she is to earn a shot at the UFC Strawweight Championship in the near future. The reigning champion Weili Zhang has been a force to be reckoned with in her division and is likely to defend her title next against former Rose Namajunas.