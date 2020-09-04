Angela Hill vs Michelle Waterson promoted to the main event spot of UFC Vegas 10

Earlier this week, it was reported that Glover Teixeira was forced to pull out from the upcoming UFC Vegas 10 main event as he tested positive for COVID-19. Due to the withdrawal of the veteran light heavyweight, the fight between Angela Hill and Michelle Waterson has been promoted to the main event slot.

UFC Vegas 10 was initially set for a huge light heavyweight main event featuring Glover Teixeira and the returning Thiago Santos, with the winner of the bout possibly receiving the next shot at the UFC Light Heavyweight Title. However, in the aftermath of the cancellation of the bout, the promotion has now decided on the new main event.

Michelle Waterson x Angela Hill will be the new UFC main event on Sept. 12, sources say. Five-round fight. It’s getting bumped up to the headliner spot after the original main — Glover Teixeira x Thiago Santos — was canceled earlier this week after Teixeira tested + for COVID. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 4, 2020

Michelle Waterson vs Angela Hill promoted as the main event of UFC Vegas 10

According to ESPN's Ariel Helwani, the exciting strawweight bout between Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill has been promoted to the main event slot for UFC Vegas 10, amid the cancelation of Glover Teixeira vs Thiago Santos.

It has also been reported that the newly promoted main event will be a five-round fight, which is quite unique given that in recent months, the newly promoted main events have been given three rounds. The recent example of that being the light heavyweight clash between Aleksandar Rakic and Anthony Smith.

Heading into this main event clash, Michelle Waterson will be looking to get back to winning terms after losing two back-to-back fights in the UFC. The first was against Carla Esparza at UFC 249 and the previous being a decision loss to Joanna Jedrzejczyk in UFC Tampa.

Karate Hottie's opponent, Angela Hill, also is on the back of a loss after losing to Claudia Gadelha in May in what was a controversial split decision loss. Hill, however, does have wins over the likes of Ariane Carnelossi, Hannah Cifers, and Loma Lookboonmee.

The two strawweights will collide on the 13th of September in what promises to be another exciting UFC main event.