Angela Hill doesn't want to spend time on the sidelines after dropping a very debatable decision to Claudia Gadelha.

Last weekend at UFC Jacksonville, Angela Hill suffered a very controversial loss to former title challenger, Claudia Gadelha. Despite having a pretty dominant lead in round 2, most judges scored the fight for the Brazilian, leaving a majority section of fans and Hill stunned. The loss snapped a three-fight winning streak for the surging Hill with her record falling to 12-8.

Post-fight, Claudia Gadelha didn't wait long to callout former rival, Carla Esparza for a rematch and the two proceeded to take shots at each other. Hill, on the other hand, still felt that she had done enough to win the fight. She even tweeted, pictures of herself celebrating her "win."

Angela Hill isnow campaigning for a quick turnaround. She made it very clear with tweets that she doesn't want to stay on the sidelines for a long time. She specifically wants to fight at the fight island that Dana White had been talking about. Tweeting,

"I won that fight @danawhite, Book me on the island, Arizona, apex wherever and I’ll carve up more of your girls. Ready to go next week."

Hill has easily been one of the most active fighters at straw-weight.The former Invicta FC straw-weight title challenger, has had a rocky run since her return to the UFC going 6-6 so far. She in the process has given fans amazing fights like that against Jessica Andrade and more.

The loss does set her back; in fact the nature of the decision still keeps her in the mix. A good matchup for her could be fellow former-Invicta FC champion, Michelle Waterson. Waterson is coming off a similar debatble loss to former champion, Carla Esparza.The two need wins on their record and hence a fight between the two should be fun to watch.

Otherwise she always has the option of facing risng contenders, which seem to be plenty in the very deep straw-weight division. Whatever the case may be, fans can't wait for Hill to return.