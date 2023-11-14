Angela Lee admits her "whole way of life just changed" after Victoria Lee’s passing

Newly retired ONE Championship superstar Angela Lee shared that her way of life changed since the passing of her younger sister and fellow fighter Victoria last year. But she said she has been finding ways to adjust as part of the process of moving on.

The combat sports community was left in shock upon learning of the passing of Victoria at the age of 18 back in December. It was later revealed by Angela Lee herself that her sister took her own life.

Following the tragic family loss, ‘Unstoppable’ decided to take a break from competing but eventually decided to call it a career last September to focus on what she described as the next phase of her life.

Speaking to The Aloha Hour, Angela Lee shared that the passing of her sister changed a lot how she is now living her life. She has found an outlet for it through her recently formed nonprofit organization Fightstory.

The 27-year-old former ONE women’s atomweight mixed martial arts world champion said:

“You know, things are different. So just accepting that and finding the best way to move forward, and that was with the retirement, and looking forward to doing good things with Fightstory. So the whole way of life just changed.”

Watch the interview below:

Fightstory, which is aimed at helping people struggling with mental health get through life, is one of the endeavors that Angela Lee is busy with in retirement. Through the project, she is looking to make a difference to the lives of other individuals, especially those in combat sports, who need all the support as they deal with mental health.

The Singaporean-American athlete became the ONE atomweight MMA world champion in 2016 and defended the title five times. She finished her ONE career with an 11-3 record.

Succeeding her as queen of the division is Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex, who defeated Ham Seo Hee of South Korea by third-round technical knockout in their headlining clash for the vacant belt at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 in Singapore.

