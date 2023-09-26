Angela Lee amazed by Stamp’s evolution: “Stamp’s been doing some pretty surprising stuff” 

Atomweight MMA queen Angela Lee believes Ham Seo Hee will be the first to shoot for a takedown during her highly anticipated headliner with Stamp Fairtex this Friday night.

ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video will see the biggest names in women’s combat sports dominate the spotlight as ONE Championship returns to Singapore Indoor Stadium for a stacked night of fights featuring three can’t-miss world title tilts.

In the main event of the evening, Thai sensation Stamp Fairtex will look to claim her third world title in as many sports as she takes on streaking South Korean standout Ham Seo Hee for the interim ONE atomweight MMA world championship. Angela Lee, who is expected to be in attendance to take in all the action firsthand, spoke with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson via Instagram Live to share her thoughts on the matchup.

Asked who she saw initiating the first takedown attempt of the fight, Lee said:

“I would say Ham. But, yeah, Who knows? I mean, Stamp’s been doing some pretty surprising stuff in her past fights too, so.”

Of course, Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex are no strangers to one another, having shared the Circle at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X in March 2022. On that night, Lee almost saw the atomweight world title taken from her, but as she always seems to do, the ‘Unstoppable’ world champion overcame the obstacles and retained the title via a second-round rear-naked choke.

If Stamp Fairtex comes out on top against Ham Seo Hee this Friday night, could we potentially see a rematch between the Thai striking superstar and Angela Lee?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.