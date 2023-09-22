Angela Lee bares excitement for women-led ONE Fight Night 14 event: “I'm just amazed at how far we've come”

Reigning atomweigh MMAt queen Angela Lee is excited to see the women of ONE Championship take center stage when the promotion returns to Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29.

With Lee taking some time away from the sport to focus on her mental health following the tragic loss of her little sister and budding MMA prospect, Victoria Lee, ONE will crown an interim atomweight world champion in the ONE Fight Night 14 main event. Thai fan favorite Stamp Fairtex will square off with South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee, the winner leaving Lion City with 26 pounds of ONE gold wrapped around their waist.

Speaking with Mitch Chilson in an interview on Instagram Live, Angela Lee shared her excitement over the high-stakes headliner and the evening’s focus on women’s combat sports.

“You know me, I'm a martial artist at heart. And so, for me, I'm really excited for this fight and it's gonna be a great fight,” Lee said. “Both ladies have my respect and admiration and I couldn't be more excited for it. You know? It's gonna be a huge event. I'm just amazed at how far we've come you know, as women in the sport and to see such a stacked card with such talented females out there. I'm so proud that it could be a small part in that.”

Angela Lee is expected to be in attendance at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video to take in all the action and witness the rise of a new atomweight champion.

Will Stamp Fairtex make history by becoming the promotion’s first-ever three-sport world titleholder, or will the experience of Ham Seo Hee carry her to her first world championship?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.