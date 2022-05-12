"I love doing life with you" - Angela Lee and Bruno Pucci highlights through six years together

Angela Lee has experienced a lot of changes over the past six years, and she’s more than happy to share them with her husband, Bruno Pucci.

On Instagram, the ONE women’s atomweight world champion shared a video showing how they had fun when they first met and compared it to how they have fun now that they have a family together.

Angela Lee said:

“Jumping on this new trend & I gotta say, with each new chapter, our life just keeps getting better and better. I love doing life with you @bpucci 🤍 6 years of being together & (almost) 4 years married. I can't wait to tell Ava our crazy, beautiful love story of how we met and all the adventures we've been on together. Now, cheers to ✨ 𝙣𝙚𝙬 ✨ adventures, with our sweet baby girl by our side! 👨‍👩‍👧”

The video shows Lee and Pucci jumping around with people in a concert back in 2016 with the caption “life before baby”. The 2022 version looks tamer, with Lee swinging with their baby, Ava, and Pucci gardening on the side.

Striking legend John Wayne Parr, who is a father himself, could relate to the change and shared his amusement in the comments section. ‘The Gunslinger’ said:

“Ha ha this is the best 😂”

Other fans showered the clip with love and admiration as they enjoyed the different types of happiness the couple experienced together. One fan said:

“Priceless. Beautiful family guys. Sending some alohaz!👍🏽🤙🏽❤️"

Pucci also dropped a comment, as he appears to have no regrets about the different lifestyle they are living now. He said:

“Eu te amo muito gatinha, I'm so proud of the family we've built 🥰”

Angela Lee becomes the first mom-champ of ONE Championship

Angela Lee has held the ONE women’s atomweight world title since its inception and has defeated every challenger who has come her way.

In 2020, Lee had to step away from the competition because of her pregnancy. She held on to the world title while the best of the division competed in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix to determine her next challenger.

Despite doubts about her competitive fire, she faced tournament winner Stamp Fairtex at ONE X in March 2022 looking sharp as ever. She continued her dominance by taking a second-round submission win to become the first mom in ONE Championship to win a world title bout.

Edited by Allan Mathew