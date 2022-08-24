“I can't wait to watch him SAVAGE his opponent” - Angela Lee on Christian Lee’s rematch with Ok Rae Yoon

For Christian Lee and Angela Lee, fighting is a family affair. The ONE women's atomweight world champion 'Unstoppable' Lee is hoping to see her brother 'The Warrior' reclaim his lost throne at ONE 160.

The 24-year-old had an action-packed close match against Ok Rae Yoon in 2021. The South Korean walked away with the ONE lightweight title after a narrow decision win. The Singaporean-American will look to get his crown back in their rematch this Friday, August 26.

In an Instagram post, Angela Lee discussed her family, her upcoming trilogy fight, and her brother's bout at ONE 160, writing:

"Pool, hot tub, beach. Life is great when you are focused & enjoy your purpose! We are 6 WEEKS OUT BABY! Also, I'm SO STOKED because it's #FIGHTWEEK for my bro, [Christian Lee] and I can't wait to watch him SAVAGE his opponent and remind the whole world why he's the CHAMP! Tune in to my stories to see how you can watch the fights!"

'Unstoppable' Angela Lee will be looking to capture double-champ status when she faces Xiong Jing Nan at ONE On Prime Video 2 on September 30 in a trilogy showdown.

Her brother, 'The Warrior,' will be fighting for lightweight gold against Ok Rae Yoon this Friday, headlining the ONE 160 event.

Christian Lee on training with his brother

The Lee family currently has three siblings in ONE Championship: Angela Lee, Christian Lee, and Victoria Lee. They also have a younger sibling training in MMA, 16-year-old Adrian Lee.

24-year-old Christian discussed training alongside his brother in an interview with ONE, explaining how much it helps:

“He’s the guy I can count on to be there every day to drill with, to spar with... The way we train, I always try to put myself in the worst possible situation and then work out of it from there. [Adrian] gives me very hard rounds, and he makes me push hard.”

Will Adrian Lee be following in the footsteps of his three older siblings? 'The Warrior' Christian Lee explained that his younger brother should take his time to develop in MMA.

“I would like to see him start his career with nothing being rushed. I want him to be able to enjoy his high school years, turn 18, build up a few amateur fights, and then turn professional and build up his pro record a bit before he goes on a big stage. So with him, I’m going to use the experience that I have from my career and try to make his [career] better."

