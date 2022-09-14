“If a fight could be perfect then that would be it” - Angela Lee on Christian Lee’s world title-winning performance

Perhaps nobody was more proud of Christian Lee’s world title win at ONE 160 than his big sister and fellow ONE world champion, Angela Lee.

Following a highly controversial decision at ONE: Revolution in September 2021 that cost ‘The Warrior’ his lightweight world title, Lee avenged his loss and recaptured the belt by knocking out Ok Rae Yoon in the sixth minute of their ONE 160 main event clash. It was a dominant performance and a statement win for Christian Lee, who had every intention of keeping the judges out of it this time around.

Angela Lee shared how excited she was for her younger brother while speaking to ONE Championship. Recalling the night that the belt was “stolen” from her brother, ‘Unstoppable’ said he responded with a perfect performance in the main event rematch:

“I mean, what everybody saw on that night was the champion, and Christian was p*ssed off as he should be when he got his belt stolen from him with the wrong decision. And so he definitely wanted to put an exclamation mark on that fight, which he did. It was just beautiful to watch. It was perfect.”

Angela Lee continued to gush over Christian Lee’s performance at ONE 160 saying:

“It was like if a fight could be perfect, then that would be it. It was amazing to watch that and a huge encouragement for me – big motivation. Christian is such an amazing athlete, and I'm so lucky to have him with me here in the gym as my teammate and training partner every single day.”

After nearly a year away from the circle, Christian Lee plans to stay active

With almost a full year separating him from a shocking loss and a redeeming victory, two-time lightweight world champion Christian Lee has no intention of sitting on the sidelines any longer than he has to.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, ‘The Warrior’ confirmed he plans to be back in the circle before the end of 2022:

"I want to stay active, thankfully I have no injuries coming off of my last fight so I’m gonna be back in the gym. I’m gonna be training, waiting for a fight and I think I’ll be back again before the end of the year."

While there’s no shortage of lightweight contenders, Lee may have his sights set on challenging for Kiamrian Abbasov’s ONE welterweight world championship. No matter who he meets inside the circle, fans will most certainly tune in to see ‘The Warrior’ build upon his already excellent MMA career.

