Angela Lee details the struggles of what it takes to be an elite athlete at the highest level

Former ONE atomweight MMA world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee, at her peak, was a scary individual inside the Circle. Known for her unrelenting submission game, Lee was accustomed to turning her foes into human pretzels.

However, underneath the greatness lay the struggle of an elite athlete competing at the highest levels of her chosen sport. Lee says combat sports, and especially MMA, require a tremendous amount of discipline to be the best in the world.

It’s no secret that Lee had struggled with weight during the height of her career. ‘Unstoppable’ was known to balloon in weight during the offseason, only to cut when in fight camp. Lee’s well-documented love for food was the culprit.

The 27-year-old ONE Championship legend talked about her struggles in a recent guest appearance on the Tamron Hall Show.

‘Unstoppable’ said:

“It may be difficult to understand when you get to this point, and you're the best in the world, and you're at this elite level, the mindset and mentality is everything.”

Lee detailed one of her fights in which she had trouble making weight. She added:

“And so I had 12 pounds to lose and I was leaving for my flight in two weeks, but I was already depleting myself so much. There was a lot of overtraining and undereating, and you know it's difficult. Because in my sport or profession, you have to make a weight requirement to compete.”

The consummate professional, Angela Lee, was always on point with her weight and gave it her all in every fight.

Angela Lee helping people with depression through FightStory

‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee announced her official retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts just before the main event of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video last September 30th in Singapore.

She has since chosen to focus all of her time and effort on her non-profit organization, FightStory, built in honor of Victoria Lee, which aims to help people suffering from depression and the effects of suicide.