Angela Lee gets emotional in Stamp’s video tribute to her: “There’s something special about her”

The relationship between reigning ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee and her former opponent and now No.1-ranked contender Stamp Fairtex continues to grow and foster, as both have nothing but love and respect for each other.

In a recent video posted by ONE Championship, Lee was seen reacting to the video message that Stamp sent her ahead of ONE Fight Night 14. The Thai fighter headlines the card against Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim women’s atomweight MMA world title, and ‘Unstoppable’ will make an important announcement about her professional career at the event.

Stamp voiced her all-out support for the 27-year-old world champion, regardless of her decision to call it a career or continue fighting professionally. The Thai sensation stated this in the early part of the video greeting:

“Hi Angela, I just want to say that I support all your choices. No matter which way you choose. If you choose to return, I will support you. Or if you want to do something other than fighting, I will support you. I will always support you. No matter which way you choose. Because you are my idol.”

The former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion also praised the initiative of creating a non-profit organization, FightStory, for athletes like her who experience immense pressure and mental health struggles. Stamp ended her message with an important reminder to Lee:

“I am very interested in your FightStory project because I am one of the fighters who has to deal with pressure. It would be great to have someone to listen and console me. So I agree with what you are doing. And if I have the chance to see you again, I want to hug you because I miss you so much. I support whatever path you choose. I just want to say… I just want to remind you that everyone loves you.”

Right after watching the video, Lee burst into tears and greatly appreciated the kind words that she received from Stamp. The Evolve MMA and United MMA athlete also disclosed that she is rooting for the Thai superstar to win against Ham, stating that Stamp is special:

“She’s so sweet. In a lot of my interviews, I’ve been trying, I’ve been trying to not be biased and be like, ‘I like both women fighters,’ which I do, but yeah, I really, I really hope Stamp wins actually, because I just think there’s something special about her.”

ONE Fight Night 14 goes down this Friday, US primetime, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.