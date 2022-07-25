Angela Lee teases guest appearance on Food Truck Diaries with Brendan Schaub

Reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee teased a guest appearance on Food Truck Diaries with host Brendan Schaub on Friday.

For MMA fans out there who haven’t seen the show before, Brendan Schaub, a former UFC heavyweight, typically has in-depth conversations with combat sports athletes over delicious carb-loaded meals from a food truck.

In past episodes, notable names such as ‘The Last Stylebender’ Israel Adesanya and 'Sugar' Sean O’Malley have featured. This time, it seems to be ONE Championship’s very own superstar, Angela ‘Unstoppable’ Lee, who will next appear on the YouTube show.

Posing with Schaub on set, the ONE women’s atomweight world champion also teased fans on Instagram with a big fight announcement:

"Look out for me in the next Food Truck Diaries Episode with @richacefranklin and @brendanschaub 👀 BIG FIGHT NEWS coming soon... Stay tuned!!! 🔥🔥🔥 @thicccboystudio"

Although the episode is yet to be released, Angela Lee may have shared clues as to who her next "big" matchup will be.

Lee’s most memorable and career-defining world title bout came against Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex at ONE X this past March. The two women collided for ONE atomweight gold, with Lee defending her belt for the first time since taking a couple of years off to be a mother.

After suffering a bit of adversity in the early round courtesy of a liver shot, Lee persevered and captured the finish in a grueling second round, submitting Stamp on the ground with a spectacular rear-naked choke.

Coming back after some time off, the 25 year-old phenom has given fans something to look forward to. Whether her next opponent is women’s strawweight world titleholder Xiong Jing Nan or a rematch with Stamp, at the end of the day, the buck stops with Angela Lee.

Angela Lee targets MMA veteran Ham Seo Hee as next possible challenger for atomweight gold

Angela Lee has had her eyes set on Ham Seo Hee for months now. Lee was impressed by the South Korean’s performance against Filipino fighter Denice Zamboanga at ONE X.

Ham is on a hot streak that features eight straight wins overall, with two back-to-back wins against Zamboanga under the ONE banner. The Korean veteran hasn’t had a chance to be in a top contender spot, even after 15 years of experience.

With that in mind, Angela Lee believes it’s Ham’s turn to get her shot. She told SCMP MMA:

“I think she did a great job, I was worried after the first round [when the fight was paused because of an eye injury to Ham], because I was like, ‘Oh no, it’s gonna go to a third one’ or something like that. But I was glad she was able to get the win over Denice. She fought hard and she earned it and I think she’s deserving of the next title shot.”

