Angela Lee holds Ask Me Anything session on Reddit after emotional The Players’ Tribune essay

ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee will give her fans a chance to know her better when she jumps on Reddit this Thursday, US Eastern Time.

Lee announced in her Instagram Stories that she will take part in an Ask Me Anything session on r/MMA on the wildly popular community website.

The AMA session comes on the heels of her somber essay with The Players’ Tribune as well as an emotional interview with MMA legend Daniel Cormier at ESPN MMA.

Lee posted:

“Hi everyone, I’ll be doing a Reddit AMA on September 21st. Join me and ask me anything! See you in Singapore for #ONEFightNight14.”

‘Unstoppable’ is one of the most dominant world champions in ONE Championship history. She’s held the ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title since becoming the inaugural world champion in May 2016.

Although Lee has shown utter perfection in her atomweight matches, the 27-year-old showed the public her vulnerable side in her poignant and brave piece with The Players’ Tribune.

It was in that piece, as well as a companion video with ONE Championship, that Lee bared her 2017 car crash wasn’t an accident but an attempt to take her own life.

The oldest of the famed Lee siblings also revealed that her younger sister Victoria took her own life in December 2022.

Since Victoria’s untimely passing, Lee has spearheaded the support group FightStory, which aims to help those left behind by suicide victims. She’s also taken an indefinite sabbatical from fighting.

Lee, however, will be in attendance at ONE Fight Night 14 to watch the bout between Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim women’s atomweight MMA world title on Sept. 29, US primetime, at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The entire ONE Fight Night 14 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.