Personalities, fans give Angela Lee tremendous support after heartbreaking reveal: “Incredibly brave of her to do this”

The recent bold revelation of current ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee about her mental health struggles sent an important message not only to the combat sports community but also to everyone who is experiencing and battling the same problem in their lives.

Right after publishing her story on September 19, 2023, on The Players Tribune, which also has a video version on YouTube via ONE Championship’s channel, the 27-year-old received a lot of positive comments and messages of support from different personalities and fans all around the world.

Veteran MMA journalist Airel Helwani was one of the first known personalities to show his support for Lee, as he shared the article on his Twitter account, saying:

"Much love to @angelaleemma and the entire family. This is a must [and at times difficult] read."

Other users such as @BlaineHenryTFL, @Frittenpate, @Unquitesilver11, @PhotoAmy33, and @aaronbronsteter showered the Singaporean-American athlete with enormous support through their comments about Lee’s revelation by commenting:

"If you read one thing today, read this. Angela Lee shares the story of her suicide attempt and coming to grips with her struggles internally. Absolutely phenomenal and demonstrates how even world champions have struggles too."

"At the end of the day are fighters humans, it feels like we lose track of this at times. It takes a lot of courage to talk about this publicly, much respect to Angela Lee for opening up like this and once again my condolences to her and her family."

"People have no idea how hard it is to talk about these things. Angela Lee is very brave for sharing this to the world"

"Absolutely SOBBING. I already knew about Victoria but not Angela. How incredibly brave of her to do this."

"This article by Angele Lee is incredible. It takes a lot of courage to share this sort of perspective in light of the tragic passing of her younger sister."

Apart from talking about her own mental struggles, Angela also paid tribute to her late young sister, Victoria, who passed away in December 2022 due to suicide. This painful event in her life inspired the founding of Fightstory, a non-profit organization that aims to help anyone who is struggling with their own mental health problems.

The organization aims to create a community that would help anyone fight the battles inside their heads and overcome them to prevent any further casualties from suicide. Angela is now ready to take on the next chapter of her life, as she will have an important announcement on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 at Singapore Indoor Stadium regarding her plans for her professional fighting career.