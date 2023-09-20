Angela Lee remembers sister Victoria as a “brilliant” and “incredible human being”

ONE women’s atomweight mixed martial arts world champion Angela Lee is still grieving the untimely passing of her younger sister and fellow fighter Victoria last year. But she has begun the healing process, armed with the many wonderful memories she had of her sibling.

‘Unstoppable’ recently spoke to Daniel Cormier on ESPN MMA, sharing, among other things, great memories of Victoria, particularly how the younger Lee had the thirst for knowledge both for martial arts and outside of it.

The 27-year-old Singaporean-American champion said:

“For me, I'm happy to share about Victoria and all that she was, just an incredible human being at 18 years old. I don't even know where to start, just a brilliant, brilliant, individual, so talented from martial arts to cooking and painting and baking and playing instruments. She really could do it all and she was all like self-taught. So she had the discipline and if she wanted to learn something, she'd go and figure it out on her own.”

Check out the interview below:

'The Prodigy' Victoria Lee died on December 26, 2022 at the young age of 18 years old.

Angela Lee made the announcement herself on January 7 in an emotional post on Instagram. At that time, the cause of death was not shared. She recently confirmed, however, that her sister took her own life.

At the time of her death, Victoria was on a roll, undefeated in her first three fights in ONE Championship. She was scheduled to see action against Zeba Bano of India on January 13 at ONE Fight Night 6.

Angela Lee said it has been tough for their family but they are trying to move on. And to honor her sister’s memory, she created the non-profit charity Fightstory, which is aimed at helping people going through mental health struggles.

ONE Championship has given Angela and her brother Christian Lee, the reigning featherweight and lightweight world champion, all the space they need during this difficult time.

But the promotion is holding an interim ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title fight later this month while the reigning division queen is on a break.