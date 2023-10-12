Angela Lee looks back on successful MMA career: “I have achieved what I had set out to do”

‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee has achieved tremendous success throughout her career in mixed martial arts.

The Singaporean-American superstar, boasting an 11-3 resume, retired with her name etched in the history books of the sport as the youngest-ever MMA world champion when she claimed the 26 pounds of gold just two months shy of her 20th birthday.

Truth be told, despite calling it quits on her career, Lee is still very much in her prime. However, due to mental health struggles and the passing of her sister Victoria on Boxing Day last year, there was simply no battle left inside her career that meant to her as much as her journey of self-healing and her non-profit organization Fightstory.

Angela Lee had this to say to ESPN MMA on the day she decided to draw the curtain and hang her gloves for good:

“I'm really proud of everything that I've done, and I don't have any regrets. It's been a really great career, so I can just look back on it, and smile and just look forward to the future. I have achieved what I had set out to do so yeah.”

Watch the interview here:

For years, the longtime atomweight queen treated fans to some of the most epic battles under the ONE banner, particularly her two-peat rivalries alongside strawweight MMA queen ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan and Japanese MMA icon Mei Yamaguchi.

Even after taking a break to focus on giving birth and raising her daughter, the 27-year-old returned with a sturdy display of grit and determination to defend her gold on one more occasion against Stamp Fairtex at ONE X in March last year in what would eventually become the last time she put up her gold for offer on the global stage.

At ONE Fight Night 14, Angela Lee made an emotional return to the venue where her professional journey started, the Singapore Indoor Stadium, to announce her retirement.

As a result, the headliner fight between Stamp and Ham Seo Hee turned into a battle for the linear atomweight MMA crown, which the former won by TKO in the third round.

