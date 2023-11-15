Angela Lee loving every bit of ‘rewarding’ motherhood, adores little moments with Ava Marie: “It’s just so satisfying”

It was an emotional moment between Angela Lee and the ONE Championship fans watching the longtime ONE atomweight MMA world champion retire from the sport.

At ONE Fight Night 14, she walked down the ramp and into the Circle before laying her title on the floor and calling it time on her glorious career as the divisional queen.

While her supporters were upset to see her walk away, there’s no denying that she had perfect reasons for wanting to pursue other things in life at this stage.

Having achieved an incredible run as a ONE world champion, she now finds herself motivated by different causes and that comes down to helping others through her own experiences and being with her family.

Following the tragic passing of her younger sister Victoria in December last year, Lee has had two main focuses in mind following the grieving process.

Setting up a non-profit organization, Fightstory, which she hopes will benefit others and allow her to give back, ‘Unstoppable’ has also been enjoying quality time with her family without the pressures of training and competing.

In April, 2021, Angela Lee and her husband Bruno Pucci welcomed the first child into the world and being there as much as possible for her daughter, Ava Marie, has taken priority over anything else for obvious reasons.

During an appearance on The Aloha Hour podcast, she spoke about her new driving forces of motivation and alongside helping others, her family is what truly makes her happy and fulfilled at this stage in her life:

“It just becomes different and being a parent is not an easy task, but it's rewarding and by the end of the day, you know, when you see those like we talked before, you know, when they smile, when they talk, when they say a word, when they say something, it's just like ‘Oh my God’, it's just so satisfying.”

Watch the full interview below: