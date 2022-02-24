Angela Lee posts touching Instagram photo of daughter Ava Marie - “Life is a fight but we are fighters my love”

Angela Lee is one of the most accomplished mixed martial arts world champions in the entire sport. She is also a proud mother to her first born child, daughter Ava Marie.

Lee and her husband, former ONE Championship fighter Bruno Pucci, welcomed Ava Marie to the world last April 2021. Since then, ‘Unstoppable’ says her whole world, as well as priorities, has changed dramatically.

In a recent post on Instagram, Angela Lee shared a photo of herself -- on one arm carrying her now 10-month old daughter, on the other, the ONE Championship belt. She also penned a touching message for Ava Marie.

Angela Lee wrote in the caption:

“I promise to always give my all for you. I want to show you that we are capable of making our greatest dreams a reality but we have to be willing to work for it. I want to show you that it won't always be easy. There will be hard days, tired days, sore days…but we keep on keeping on. Life is a fight but we are fighters my love.”

Check out the Instagram post below:

'Unstoppable' returns to action this March 26 at ONE X, ONE Championship’s historic 10-year anniversary show. She will square off with ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix winner Stamp Fairtex of Thailand. At stake is Lee’s highly coveted ONE women’s atomweight world title.

It will be the first time Lee steps into the Circle since her October 2019 victory over China’s Xiong Jing Nan.

Angela Lee faces her toughest challenge yet in Stamp Fairtex

It’s safe to say that Lee will be in for the biggest test of her career when she meets Stamp Fairtex in the Circle.

Fairtex is the former ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion, and is arguably the most dangerous striker in the entire division.

Lee, on the other hand, has held the atomweight strap since ONE Championship inaugurated it in 2016. She has made four successful world title defenses and appeared dominant in each one of them.

If Lee successfully retains her world title and defeats Fairtex, it will open up a bevy of opportunities for her career moving forward. Lee said recently that she is still determined to go after the strawweight world title to become a two-division world champion.

Edited by David Andrew