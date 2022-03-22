“A whole new motivation for fighting” – Angela Lee reveals how becoming a mom has given her a new belief

As a new mother, time management has been essential for ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee as she prepares for her atomweight world title defense against Stamp Fairtex at ONE X: Grand Finale this Saturday, March 26.

The Singaporean-American athlete has had to balance her duties at home, raising daughter Ava Marie with her husband and fellow fighter Bruno Pucci, with the ups and downs of her training camp.

These aren't easy tasks to juggle, but the United MMA and Evolve MMA standout appeared as buoyant as ever in a recent media day with ONE, where she explained how her daughter has inspired her to achieve greater heights in her career.

She said:

“Now I have my family, I’d like to think about my daughter and it gives a whole new motivation for fighting. This is definitely the biggest fight of my career."

Angela Lee and Pucci welcomed their firstborn on April 16, 2021, just 18 months after the longtime atomweight queen defended her gold against ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan at ONE: Century Part I.

'Unstoppable' kept herself fit during pregnancy with some light work on the mats and has undergone a major body transformation in the lead-up to her fight against Stamp in the headliner of the promotion’s 10-year anniversary spectacle.

The Singaporean-American athlete looks in fine shape and at ONE X, fans will finally catch the promotion’s most dominant 52.2kg athlete in action once again.

Angela Lee’s path to victory versus Stamp Fairtex

There are three ways Angela Lee can leave the Singapore Indoor Stadium with her atomweight gold this Friday.

One is to stay away from Stamp’s striking. Lee can trade leather with the striking dynamo, but the Thai’s counters and combinations could trouble her if she is careless in the stand-up department.

However, if she can diffuse Stamp’s striking, Angela Lee can use her world-class grappling skills to take the contest to the ground and test her rival with a couple of submission attempts.

Even if the atomweight queen doesn't manage to pull off a submission against the Thai, though, the time on the canvas could drain her opponent's tank, making her more vulnerable overall.

The third and final path to victory will be to stay one step ahead of Stamp. For instance, if Stamp resists the atomweight queen’s takedown attempts, Lee must be smart to hit the Thai with a couple of strikes before pursuing another takedown.

If she stays focused on executing her game plan, there is little doubt that she will make the trip back to Hawaii with the coveted strap.

