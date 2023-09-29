Angela Lee’s revelations resonated deeply with Ham Seo Hee: “I did feel sadness, I did feel for her”

Mixed martial artists often have this intuition to put on a facade whenever they’re out in public, and this oftentimes hides brewing negativity within one’s self. So when Angela Lee released a somber tell-all essay with The Players’ Tribune, Ham Seo Hee instantly felt a familial sense with the ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion.

Ham met Lee during ONE Fight Night 14 fight week in Singapore where she will headline the card against Stamp Fairtex for the ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world title.

Ahead of her Friday bout at Singapore Indoor Stadium, Ham told the South China Morning Post that Lee’s essay deeply resonated with her.

Ham said:

“What the audience sees on TV or what the audience sees of the fighters when they are on stage you know, barely half of anything that they actually really do go through behind-the-scenes, every person has their own grievances, and their own struggles. When I read the news about Angela Lee and the tragedy of what happened. Their family I did feel sadness, I did feel for her a lot.”

Watch the interview below:

Ham and Lee are two of the best women’s fighters of their generation, yet the two have yet to face each other inside the cage.

Lee is the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion and she’s held the gold since beating Mei Yamaguchi in May 2016. The 27-year-old, however, has been on an indefinite hiatus following the tragic passing of younger sister Victoria in December 2022.

Ham, meanwhile, is one of the most decorated female fighters of all time. ‘Hamzzang’ held titles in Rizin, Road FC, and Jewels before making her way to ONE Championship in 2021 where she currently holds a perfect 3-0 record.

These two fighters could ultimately meet for undisputed gold if Ham beats Stamp at ONE Fight Night 14’s main event. ONE Fight Night is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.