“This will be my biggest and most important fight” - Ham Seo Hee ready to capture history against Stamp Fairtex

The upcoming main event bout of highly ranked atomweight MMA Ham Seo Hee on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 against former world title challenger and now No. 1-ranked contender Stamp Fairtex for the ONE interim atomweight world title will be the biggest and most important fight for the South Korean athlete.

This was revealed by 'Hamzzang' in a video she posted on September 21, where she showed a glimpse of her fight preparation and camp ahead of the massive showdown with the Thai superstar. The 36-year-old captioned her Instagram post with: (as translated in English)

"Thank you for not giving up "Seohee" @onechampionship @primevideo #ONEFightNight14"

In the video, the No. 2-ranked divisional contender talked about the importance of this world title fight with Stamp and how a victory fulfills her main goal when she signed with ONE Championship in October 2020, saying:

"To be the first female world champion on my team is something I've only dreamed about. It would be great if I can make it a reality. Of course. I've imagined it before. This will be my biggest and most important fight. Ever since I joined ONE, my only goal was the world title, so if I win this belt, there would be nothing else that I can wish for."

Ham is riding a three-fight win streak coming into the fight after previously beating Denice Zamboanga twice in September 2021 via split decision and in March 2022 via unanimous decision. The Team Mad representative is coming off another unanimous decision victory over Itsuki Hirata in March 2023 at ONE Fight Night 8.

If Ham wins, she will not only earn the ONE interim women’s atomweight MMA world title but potentially a shot at a unification showdown with reigning ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee. This is, of course, if the 'Unstoppable' decides to continue fighting professionally after the tragic passing of her younger sister, Victoria, as she is expected to make the announcement on fight night.

ONE Fight Night 14 goes down at Singapore Indoor Stadium and is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.