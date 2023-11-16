Angela Lee says battle to eradicate mental health stigma is a must for all: “We are all fighters, we can all relate”

To 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee, championing the stigma surrounding mental health is where her heart and focus are right now.

Since opening up about her attempted suicide, Victoria's passing, and her decision to retire, the 27-year-old has received plenty of support for her courage and determination to be a huge voice in a subject that has been swept under the mats over a large period in the past.

And through Fightstory, the non-profit organization she set up to honor her late sister, 'Unstoppable' hopes to speed up her mission and fight off the negativity on mental health.

Angela Lee told The Aloha Hour:

"Highlighting the combat sports athletes is the main message, but everyone out there, we are all fighters, we can all relate in some way. And so that's kind of what will unite everyone and that's what I'm hoping Fightstory will do."

Watch the interview here:

The Singaporean-American superstar last competed inside the Circle in a trilogy clash versus Xiong Jing Nan at ONE on Prime Video 2 in October last year. Before that fight, Angela Lee scored back-to-back title defenses over the Chinese superstar and current divisional queen Stamp Fairtex.

While fans will miss seeing her fight on the global stage of ONE Championship again, the division has moved on and there are plenty of possible fights that could unfold over the next 12 months.

After all, Lee was there to witness Stamp claim the vacant strap inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14, and she will be vouching for the Thai superstar whenever it's time for her to fight again.

On Lee's end, combat sports enthusiasts can expect the former atomweight MMA queen to make big waves with Fightstory as she aims to promote the importance of mental health.