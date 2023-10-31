Angela Lee says Fightstory will consist of the best in the business to champion mental health

Recently retired ONE Championship superstar Angela Lee is making sure that their mission at Fightstory is achieved by enlisting the help of experts to come up with the best way to go about it.

A nonprofit organization whose mission is to help people struggling with mental health go through life, Fightstory is among the things the former ONE atomweight mixed martial arts world champion is busying herself with now that she is no longer competing.

It is something that Angela Lee is passionate about since she believes there are many like her who have to deal with mental health and can use all the help they need.

She recently spoke about their plans for the organization on The Aloha Hour, saying:

“So I think that that's what we're working on. I'm trying to find a team of experts in each of these fields that can assist me in, like, putting together what would be the best way to get this information out there so people can have it, you know, accessible and easily comprehend it.”

‘Unstoppable’ added:

“I think this is something that's really needed just because a lot of the things that you think are common knowledge or you should know that are actually not, you know.”

Check out the interview below:

Angela Lee made her exit from the game official in September in a ONE event in Singapore. Before she made the announcement, she first vacated the ONE atomweight MMA world title she won in 2016 and successfully defended five times. Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex is now the new queen of the division.

Prior to calling it a career at the age of 27, the Singaporean-American fighter was already on a self-imposed break to mourn the passing of her younger sister and fellow ONE athlete Victoria, 18, who took her own life last December. Fightstory was also established to honor her memory.

Angela Lee was last in action in September last year, where she vied for the ONE strawweight MMA world title against reigning champion Xiong Jing Nan of China. She, however, lost by unanimous decision.