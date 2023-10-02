“A lot of gratitude and just nothing but good memories” – Angela Lee on emotional retirement from MMA

ONE Fight Night 14 proved to be an incredibly emotional night for ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee and her family.

Having revealed a lot of details about her struggles outside of the circle and the impact of the passing of her younger sister Victoria, it’s been a heavy few weeks for the longtime atomweight MMA world champion.

In the main event this past weekend, an interim atomweight champion was set to be crowned when Stamp Fairtex met Ham Seo Hee for the strap. Before the two top contenders made their walks to the global stage at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Lee had an announcement to make.

Laying her belt down on the ground and announcing her retirement, Lee officially confirmed the end of the road for her own career, making the main event clash a battle for the undisputed world championship.

Speaking about her decision to call time on her career in the aftermath of everything that she has been dealing with, the dominant champion had an emotional but cathartic goodbye in front of the fans.

During a post-event media scrum posted by the South China Morning Post, Angela Lee spoke about her send-off and whether she was satisfied by the moment of closure:

“It’s been crazy, right? Lots of good fights, lots of emotions. But overall I feel a lot of gratitude and just nothing but good memories. You know, being here at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Especially seeing the new champion, so yeah. Very happy and grateful.”

Lee went on to say that her decision was justified by being there in that moment, having no regrets about the moment and curtain call for her own career:

“I mean everything about this trip has just come full circle for me. This is like science kinda of saying to me this is the right decision. And yeah, I know it in my heart as well.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 14 is available to watch back in its entirety for free via Amazon Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.

