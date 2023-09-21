Angela Lee says past mental health battle inspired Fightstory: “Everything happens in life for a reason”

In recent interviews, ONE atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee has opened up about her struggles with mental health behind closed doors.

Bravely telling her story and how she has overcome the struggles that she has faced throughout her career, Lee is now using her experience to chain something positive for other individuals coping with mental health struggles.

Looking to help others by sharing her story, ‘Unstoppable’ now runs a non-profit organization called Fightstory that looks to help others who are in a similar position to where she was a few years ago.

Following the tragic passing of her younger sister Victoria at the end of last year, Lee is motivated to use everything that she has gone through to aid others wherever she can.

In an interview with Daniel Cormier for ESPN MMA, Angela Lee spoke more about turning her negative life experiences into a positive by supporting others through Fightstory and by telling her story and how she came out the other side:

“You know, it’s crazy. I really believe that everything happens in life for a reason, and maybe the reason for what happened in my life, becoming a world champion and getting to where I am today, was only to put me in this position: Creating Fightstory. This non-profit.

“Maybe I had to go through that, so I can relate to others who are currently struggling because it's really really hard to try to understand and put yourself in someone else's shoes who's going through a really tough time mentally. If you haven't experienced it, you just can't, you know. And so for me, I feel, like everything that's happened in my life has brought me to where I am today.”

Watch the full interview below:

If you have suicidal thoughts or know someone who is experiencing them, help is available. In the US, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. For a list of other nations’ helplines, see this page.