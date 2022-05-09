"I never knew a love like this until I became a Mom" - Angela Lee shares her love for daughter Ava Marie

Angela Lee has always derived strength from her family and herself. Now, she’s got an inspiration even greater than what she had before.

The ONE women’s atomweight world champion is the proud mom of Ava Marie. The mom-champ said being a parent is an almost indescribable feeling.

In a special Mother’s Day post, Lee said being a mother had a great impact on her life:

“There are no words to truly describe what being a mother means. It's so many different things. I've had this new ‘title' for 13 months now and it really is the toughest but most rewarding job. I love being a Mom to Ava- I love it more than anything in this world... But is it difficult at times? Yes. Tiring? Oh yeah. Stressful/hectic? You bet.”

She added:

“But, it also brings me more joy than I could have ever imagined. Her smile or laugh lifts my mood instantly. When she learns and discovers new things, it fills me with pride and joy. I never knew a love like this until I became a Mom. I always heard that saying but could never truly understand what it meant until now.”

giving

Lee gave birth to Ava Marie in April 2021. She made her return to the Circle to main event ONE X against Stamp Fairtex, nearly 11 months after giving birth to Ava Marie. It was at ONE Championship’s landmark 10th anniversary show that Lee solidified her mom-champ status when she choked out Stamp in the second round.

Angela Lee honors mothers of all kinds

Angela Lee grew up with a strong mother by her side in Jewelz. A martial artist herself, Jewelz imparted to her daughter the importance of being a caring parent and being present for her children.

The atomweight queen shared wasn’t alone in experiencing this familial bond with her parents Jewelz and Ken. Her siblings Christian, Victoria, and Adrian all received important guidance from their parents as well.

Edited by John Cunningham