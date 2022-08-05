"Fightcamp has officially begun" - Angela Lee trains with Kana Watanabe, teases upcoming fight

ONE women's atomweight world champion Angela Lee is back in the gym getting ready for her next fight. The atomweight queen recently shared a photo on Instagram of herself training alongside MMA fighter Kana Watanabe at United MMA Hawaii.

On Instagram, 'Unstoppable' Lee posted:

"#FIGHTCAMP has officially begun 🤜🏼⚡🤛🏼 Happy to have [Kana Watanabe] here in Hawaii with me for the next few weeks! Any guesses on who I'm fighting next??"

The 26-year-old Lee is coming off a submission victory against ONE Muay Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex. This was the headliner for March's ONE X fight event. The win was her fifth ONE women's atomweight title defense.

There are two fighters who currently top the list for the Singaporean-America's next opponent. Angela Lee might face Ham Seo Hee or Xiong Jing Nan next.

Angela Lee's next fight

For her next potential bout, she may be looking to face atomweight top contender Ham Seo Hee. The South Korean fighter is currently on an 8-fight win streak and has held numerous world titles outside of ONE.

While 'Hamzzang' is a compelling matchup, it sounds as though Lee wants to move up a weight class and capture a second World Title in ONE Championship.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the 26-year-old said that she wants to finish her trilogy against ONE women's strawweight champion Xiong Jing Nan. Lee said:

“I definitely want to capture the strawweight belt, so I’d love to fight Xiong again and step up to strawweight and try to capture that champ-champ status ... I think that I have grown a lot more in these past few years and made a lot more improvements than she has, and I think it can show in our performances. So definitely, when we match up again, it’s going to be a different story, and I think everyone is eager to see it.”

The Chinese-born Xiong Jing Nan said that she is open to facing Angela Lee in a third match. Speaking to SCMP MMA, 'The Panda' said:

"I knew the trilogy was going to happen after we finished our last fight. This is in my planning and in my schedule and it’s definitely gonna happen in the future."

Lee and Xiong fought twice in 2019 with each taking one win. Since then, the two world champions have defended their respective titles but have yet to complete their trilogy.

