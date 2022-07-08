“I can't wait for their first show here” - Angela Lee excited for potential ONE show in the US

Angela Lee can’t wait to witness ONE 161: Moraes vs. Johnson II on Amazon Prime Video.

The announcement of a multi-year deal between Amazon Prime Video and ONE Championship occurred in April. Amazon agreed to broadcast 12 live ONE Championship events every year. To solidify the partnership, ONE championship has chosen to air ONE 161 to as part of its historic return to US prime time.

25 year-old Angela Lee is gobsmacked at how smoothly it’s coming together, also noting the excitement of a potential live ONE show in the mainland US.

Angela Lee spoke to ONE and said:

“Yeah, I think that I'm one of the few that have seen the tremendous growth of ONE Championship. From the early days until now, with this deal that just got announced with Amazon Prime, it's just a natural course for ONE. But the crazy thing is that it's happening so fast. I joined the company in 2015 and became a champion in 2016. And now, just a few years later, they're just growing leaps and bounds. And so I'm very excited about that. And their entrance into the US is soon to be coming next. I can't wait for their first show here.”

The Singaporean-American superstar is happy that the organization is getting the credit it deserves. This historic event will garner larger viewership, and Lee is excited by that idea.

Angela Lee continued to say:

“I had a feeling something big was coming. I just didn't know what it was or when it would be. But I'm just happy because now, we're gonna get so much more eyes on the fighters, on the organization. It's going to make things a lot easier for people to tune in and watch. That's the main thing, how can you make things easier for the consumer? For the fans? And now with Amazon Prime, it's pretty much a done deal, you know? So, you're going to have tons and tons of people having eyes on the show, and it's just going to help the company grow even more.”

The historic event, ONE 161, which airs live on US prime time on Friday, August 26.

Angela Lee isn’t the only fighter excited about ONE Championship’s debut on U.S. prime time

Angela Lee isn’t the only fighter currently on the ONE roster who has expressed excitement for ONE’s return to U.S. prime time. ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes called it a "dream come true."

Moraes is excited to showcase his skills and talents to North American viewers who may not know who he is yet.

He told SCMP:

“Of course, I go to show everybody my skills to show how good I am as a champion. And to show for everybody, for my fans, for my friends, for my family, for everybody who supports me. I can’t wait. “

Moraes will defend his world title for the second time against Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson at ONE 161. The first time these two world champions collided, Moraes scored a massive upset, knocking out the former UFC world champion at ONE on TNT 1 last year.

Alongside Angela Lee and Moraes, fans incredibly excited to watch this fight happen on August 26.

Watch the interview below:

