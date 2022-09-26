“It’s gonna be a different fight” - Angela Lee wants to showcase new skills in third fight with Xiong Jing Nan

Angela Lee believes that when she steps into the circle for the third time with cross-divisional rival Xiong Jing Nan, she will be a very different fighter than the one ‘The Panda’ met back in 2019. The two women squared off twice that year, each earning a fifth-round stoppage over the other. Almost three years since their last meeting, the two world champions will square off once again with Xiong’s strawweight title hanging in the balance again.

In an interview with Inside Fighting, Angela Lee discussed her evolution as a fighter during her two years away from the promotion after becoming pregnant with her daughter Ava Marie.

“It’s been three years. Even though I’ve had my whole pregnancy and came back from it, I feel like I’ve evolved so much as a fighter since the last time we fought. You can see that in my most recent fight against Stamp. So I’m really excited to showcase those skills and it’s gonna be a different fight this time around."

At ONE’s 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X, Angela Lee returned in spectacular fashion, scoring a second-round submission victory over No.1-contender Stamp Fairtex. Lee, who faced some early adversity in the first round, was able to weather the storm and turn the tables on the Thai challenger, adding another submission victory to her resume.

Angela Lee credits family support to the success she’s achieved

When Angela Lee signed with ONE Championship in 2015, she was straight out of high school with only a few amateur fights to her credit. Going from high school to traveling the world as a mixed martial artist on the global stage could be a daunting task for anyone, but Angela Lee believes she was able to rise to the challenge and become a world champion thanks to the support of her family.

In an interview with ONE Championship, she said that her family's support helped guide her as a young MMA star. The support she received allowed her to enjoy the ride rather than stressing over the expectations that were being placed on her.

“I think the main reason why I was able to handle myself so well, being so young, is because I had the right guidance, I had their support. I think having a support system is everything. Being so young, it was a dream come true to travel the world, see different countries and compete. And I just came at it with a grateful attitude. I think that's why it worked out so well.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far