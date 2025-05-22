Angelo Leo vs. Tomoki Kameda: Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

The Angelo Leo vs. Tomoki Kameda fight card takes place this Saturday, May 24, at Yamato Arena in Osaka, Japan. Its main card is a seven-fight extravaganza hosted by 3150 Fight and Kameda Promotions, beginning with a lightweight showdown between Sukrit Nakpreecha and Daigoro Maruomot.

Ad

It's followed by a heavyweight clash featuring Mitsuro Brandon Tajima and Herbert Matovu. They're followed by a flyweight encounter between Raymond Poon KaiChing and Shuri Oka. Then, at super flyweight, Vencent Lacar puts his undefeated record on the line against fellow unbeaten pugilist Ryo Mandokoro.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, featherweight plays host to Hiroki Hanabusa vs. Matcha Nakagawa. The co-main event, though, ramps up in intensity. The uber-aggressive Pedro Taduran defends his IBF strawweight title against slick Japanese technician Ginjiro Shigeoka.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Then comes the main event, where IBF featherweight champion Leo defends his world title against the far more experienced Kameda in a 12-round encounter.

The Angelo Leo vs. Tomoki Kameda fight schedule

The Angelo Leo vs. Tomoki Kameda card is scheduled to start at 4:00 AM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 1:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American viewers. Meanwhile, fans in the United Kingdom can tune in at 9:00 AM B.S.T. (British Summer Time). The event, however, takes place in Japan.

Ad

So, for local Japanese fans, the card begins at 5:00 PM J.S.T. (Japan Standard Time).

The main event ringwalks

Unfortunately, there are no exact times for either man to make their ringwalks, however, they are estimated to take place at around 7:00 AM E.T. / 4:00 AM P.T. for American fans, 12:00 PM B.S.T. for U.K. fans, and 8:00 PM J.S.T. for Japanese fans.

Ad

The scheduled main card

The current Angelo Leo vs. Tomoki Kameda main card is as follows:

IBF featherweight title: Angelo Leo (c) (25-1) vs. Tomoki Kameda (42-4)

IBF strawweight title: Pedro Tarudan (c) (17-4-1) vs. Ginjiro Shigeoka (11-1)

Featherweight: Hiroki Hanabusa (14-4-5) vs. Match Nakagawa (17-2-2)

Super flyweight: Vencent Lacar (9-0) vs. Ryo Mandokoro (5-0)

Flyweight: Raymond Poon KaiChing (10-3-1) vs. Shuri Oka (4-1)

Heavyweight: Mitsuro Brandon Tajima (12-1) vs. Herbert Matovu (6-1)

Lightweight: Sukrit Nakpreecha (6-2) vs. Daigoro Marumoto (1-0)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.