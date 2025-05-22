Angelo Leo vs. Tomoki Kameda stats comparison: Boxing record, age, height, weight, reach, and knockout ratio

The Angelo Leo vs. Tomoki Kameda boxing match takes place this Saturday, May 24, for the IBF featherweight championship belt. It's an understated card taking place at Yamato Arena in Osaka, Japan. The matchup pits two wildly different fighters against each other.
But just how different are they? Furthermore, who should be favored to emerge victorious come fight night? Neither man is an easy outing for anyone, and their stylistic clash promises to be a chess match in the ring. And so, a stats comparison is in order.
Angelo Leo vs. Tomoki Kameda stats
The Angelo Leo vs. Tomoki Kameda matchup features fighters who couldn't be more different from each other. However, there isn't much to separate them in terms of physical stature. Leo stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a 68.9-inch reach. Kameda, despite being taller at 5 feet 7 inches, has a shorter wingspan of 66 inches.
When Leo last hit the scales, he weighed in at 125.6 pounds, while Kameda was very slightly heavy at 125.8 pounds. The two men aren't separated much by age either, with Leo being 31 years old, having been born on May 15, 1994. By comparison, Kameda is 33 years old and was born on July 12, 1991.
As far as their boxing careers are concerned, Leo is less experienced at 25-1. He is also the current IBF featherweight champion, having just captured the belt by knocking out Luis Alberto Lopez. The Japanese star, though, is far more accomplished at 42-4.
Furthermore, Kameda is a former WBO bantamweight champion and former WBC interim super bantamweight champion. Neither man is a knockout artist, with Leo having 12 wins by stoppage for a 48% knockout ratio, while Kameda has been slightly more effective with 23 stoppages for a 54.76%.
Angelo Leo vs. Tomoki Kameda fight analysis and prediction
Angelo Leo and Tomoki Kameda are very different boxers. The champion is a high-volume pressure fighter, a swarmer who brutalizes the body and gives his opponent no quarter. Kameda, however, is a durable ring general, using footwork, movement, and his trusty jab to outpoint and outbox his foe.
It's a razor-thin bout that's anyone's to win, but Leo may have a slight edge to win via unanimous decision.
The Prediction: Angelo Leo via unanimous decision