"Angry" Marvin Vettori calls out UFC middleweight he once brawled with in a casino: "Saturday sparked the fire again"

Marvin Vettori may have the chance to settle his feud with a middleweight rival he once brawled with in a casino, as he has now called out Brendan Allen for a potential showdown in the octagon.

Ad

The infamous brawl took place in August last year following a PFL event. According to various sources, Vettori allegedly attempted to punch UFC light heavyweight Tuco Tokkos at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. ‘The Italian Dream’ missed the punch, and Allen stepped in, landing a few punches that stumble the Italian. Security intervened to separate them.

Vettori recently made his comeback after more than a year and a half away. He faced Roman Dolidze in a rematch headlining UFC Vegas 104. The 31-year-old suffered a unanimous decision defeat.

Ad

Trending

Following the event, Vettori is on the hunt for a new opponent as he looks to stay active. The Italian took to X and called out Allen, writing:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“Saturday sparked the fire again, 21 months out was a bit. Angry Vettori might be back lol. Time to win some fights. Allen before I see you outside what you doing next? Who is gonna retire who?.”

Ad

Check out Marvin Vettori’s X post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Vettori and Allen were initially scheduled to face off in April last year at UFC Vegas 90 in the main event. However, the former title challenger withdrew from the bout and the fight never came to fruition.

Dana White reacted to the altercation between Marvin Vettori and Brendan Allen at casino

Following the heated physical exchange between Marvin Vettori and Brendan Allen at a casino in Florida, footage of the altercation surfaced all over the internet. Many MMA enthusiasts shared their thoughts on the brawl.

Ad

An X user speculated that the UFC might send an email to the fighters regarding the incident. This post caught the attention of UFC CEO Dana White, who jokingly addressed the brawl, writing:

“Had to be fight of the night if it was at PFL.”

Check out Dana White’s X post below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.