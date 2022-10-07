“I expect it, of course” - Anissa Meksen chooses to be more patient as she awaits her world title opportunity

Seven-time kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Anissa Meksen improved her ONE Championship record to 3-0 this past Friday with a dominant victory over Thailand’s rising star Dangkongfah Banchamek at ONE on Prime Video 2.

With each new fight under the ONE banner, Meksen continues to prove why she’s considered one of the top pound-for-pound female strikers in the world.

Meksen is expected to make her fourth appearance in the ONE circle to face former two-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex in a special mixed-rules bout. The superfight is set to take place in Thailand for the first time in two years at the Impact Arena on US primetime on January 13.

As a result of her upcoming Muay Thai/MMA bout with Stamp, Meksen doesn’t mind waiting a bit longer for her world title opportunity to be announced.

In an interview with SCMP MMA, she was recently asked if she expects to hear an announcement any time soon. The French-Algerian striker answered:

“I expect it, of course. But let’s see what happens. I prefer to say nothing about that and see [if they give me the shot] soon.”

Hoping to turn the page, Meksen is grateful for the opportunity presented to her in the form of a major superfight with one of the best strikers at ONE Championship. If and when Meksen does get the title opportunity she’s been yearning for, she will be more than ready.

Anissa Meksen opted not to take 20% of Dangkongfah Banchamek’s purse

Anissa Meksen graciously opted not to take 20% of Dangkongfah Banchamek’s purse for missing weight before their showdown at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Anissa Meksen and Dangkongfah Banchamek’s Muay Thai contest was changed from atomweight to catchweight at 115.25 lbs as a result of a difficult weight cut on Banchamek’s part.

Since the star-studded event was Banchemkek’s first professional outing, the French-Algerian veteran decided not to penalize her for something that normally happens before a fight. She caught up with the 20-year-old Thai fighter after the weigh-ins and told her the news herself:

“It’s normal, I understand, because fighting is a difficult job and making [weight] and hydration during your first time is very tough. So, it’s normal for me.”

Watch the clip below:

Poll : 0 votes